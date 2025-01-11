Haryana Police given free hand to act against criminals: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the state police has been given a free hand to take action against criminals. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini addressing media after state level review meeting at Panchkula police line on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Reviewing the law and order situation in the state, the CM told the police officials that target of making 70% villages in the state free of narcotics by the end of this year should be set as a part of the campaign against drugs.

He asked the superintendents of police (SPs) to focus on eradicating drug abuse in their districts. “No individual, regardless of their status, should be spared if found involved in the narcotics trade. Strict punitive action should be taken against such offenders,’’ Saini said. He also directed cops to take stringent measures to curb cow smuggling.

Saini said the state government will introduce a law aimed at controlling illegal immigration and the proposed legislation will be presented in the upcoming budget session. The state assembly had in 2024 passed Haryana Registration and Regulation of the Travel Agencies Bill to help control travel agents who fraudulently promised to send people abroad.

Saini said the state government will soon unveil an own rank and pay (ORP) policy to reward police personnel for exceptional service adding that those showing negligence will face strict disciplinary measures. This policy will not only recognise and encourage good work but will also provide the provision of strict action against any lapses in crime prevention, he said.

He directed the police officers to be sensitive towards the public and work quickly to resolve their concerns. He said that a battalion of Haryana Police will be established to strengthen law and order in Nuh district. Saini said that steps will also be taken to make Haryana 112 service more efficient and reduce the response time further. At present, the response time of 112 is about 6.30 minutes.

The CM stated that Rohingyas and intruders coming from Bangladesh will be identified and appropriate decisions will be taken in this regard.

About individuals operating crime networks from foreign shores, the CM said that since this is an international issue, Haryana Police regularly coordinated with the National Investigation Agency. “Some progress has been made. We will take strict action against criminals running illegal operations from abroad as well as their associates operating locally,’’ he said.