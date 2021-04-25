Haryana Police launches anti-black marketing Covid helplines

The Haryana Police on Sunday launched helpline numbers asking people to share information related to black-marketing of oxygen cylinders, remdesivir injections and other life-saving drugs.

Director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said that citizens can give tip-off at 7087089947 and toll-free number 1800-180-1314 for quick action by police.

A police spokesperson said police and CM’s flying squad teams in Gurugram arrested four persons who wanted to sell nine oxygen cylinders for ₹90,000 each against the market value of ₹12,000 per cylinder.

In another case, police in Sonipat arrested manager of a private firm who was selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates.

DUSHYANT WARNS HOARDERS

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala warned those hoarding essential commodities and selling them at prices higher than the set price in the midst of the pandemic. He said that strict action will be taken against such violators.

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the department of food supplies and consumer affairs, on Sunday reviewed the availability, supply and prices of essential commodities to prevent hoarding.

It was found that in the past few days, the prices of pulses have increased by about 3% and that of oil by about 4-4.5%. Prices of other commodities have also increased in some districts.

Chautala said that he has written to Union minister of public distribution and food Piyush Goyal, in which, he has requested the central government that oxygen, oxygen cylinders, remdesivir, etc should be included in the list of essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act for at least six months so that production, availability and distribution of these life-saving items (at reasonable prices) can be publicly monitored.

The Haryana Police on Sunday launched helpline numbers asking people to share information related to black-marketing of oxygen cylinders, remdesivir injections and other life-saving drugs. Director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said that citizens can give tip-off at 7087089947 and toll-free number 1800-180-1314 for quick action by police. A police spokesperson said police and CM’s flying squad teams in Gurugram arrested four persons who wanted to sell nine oxygen cylinders for ₹90,000 each against the market value of ₹12,000 per cylinder. In another case, police in Sonipat arrested manager of a private firm who was selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates. DUSHYANT WARNS HOARDERS Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala warned those hoarding essential commodities and selling them at prices higher than the set price in the midst of the pandemic. He said that strict action will be taken against such violators. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Panjab University begins manpower audit of non-teaching staff Ace flautist Ravinder Singh succumbs to Covid 24X7 water supply project in Chandigarh to cost ₹151 cr more All Covid beds occupied in Haryana’s Panchkula district Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the department of food supplies and consumer affairs, on Sunday reviewed the availability, supply and prices of essential commodities to prevent hoarding. It was found that in the past few days, the prices of pulses have increased by about 3% and that of oil by about 4-4.5%. Prices of other commodities have also increased in some districts. Chautala said that he has written to Union minister of public distribution and food Piyush Goyal, in which, he has requested the central government that oxygen, oxygen cylinders, remdesivir, etc should be included in the list of essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act for at least six months so that production, availability and distribution of these life-saving items (at reasonable prices) can be publicly monitored.