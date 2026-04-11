Haryana Police on alert ahead of SKM’s April 11 protest

The Haryana Police have stepped up security arrangements across the state in view of the protest call by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on April 11. Director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officers to assess preparedness and issue directions.

DGP Ajay Singhal chairs a high-level review meeting with senior officers to assess preparedness and issue directions.

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A police spokesperson said that top officials, including ADGP (CID) Saurabh Singh and ADGP (law and order) Sanjay Kumar, along with police commissioners, IGs and SPs, joined the meeting via video conferencing.

The DGP spoke of possible attempts by anti-social elements to disrupt peace during the proposed blockade and stressed the need for a robust strategy to maintain law and order. He directed officers to activate intelligence networks, ensure proper briefing of personnel, and make adequate security arrangements at protest sites.

Singhal said that police have been instructed to ensure smooth traffic flow with diversion plans in place and to prevent any disruption at mandis, especially during the ongoing procurement season. Officers have also been asked to coordinate with farmer leaders to maintain peace.

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{{^usCountry}} ADGP Sanjay Kumar emphasised strict vigil at sensitive locations such as highways and toll plazas, while ADGP (CID) Saurabh Singh highlighted the importance of dialogue with farmers to defuse tensions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ADGP Sanjay Kumar emphasised strict vigil at sensitive locations such as highways and toll plazas, while ADGP (CID) Saurabh Singh highlighted the importance of dialogue with farmers to defuse tensions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The DGP reiterated that while peaceful protest is a democratic right, any attempt to disturb law and order will invite strict action. Senior officers will closely monitor the situation to prevent any untoward incidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP reiterated that while peaceful protest is a democratic right, any attempt to disturb law and order will invite strict action. Senior officers will closely monitor the situation to prevent any untoward incidents. {{/usCountry}}

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