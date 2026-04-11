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Haryana Police on alert ahead of SKM’s April 11 protest

DGP speaks about possible attempts by anti-social elements to disrupt peace during the proposed blockade and stressed the need for a robust strategy to maintain law and order

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 07:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Haryana Police have stepped up security arrangements across the state in view of the protest call by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on April 11. Director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officers to assess preparedness and issue directions.

DGP Ajay Singhal chairs a high-level review meeting with senior officers to assess preparedness and issue directions.

A police spokesperson said that top officials, including ADGP (CID) Saurabh Singh and ADGP (law and order) Sanjay Kumar, along with police commissioners, IGs and SPs, joined the meeting via video conferencing.

The DGP spoke of possible attempts by anti-social elements to disrupt peace during the proposed blockade and stressed the need for a robust strategy to maintain law and order. He directed officers to activate intelligence networks, ensure proper briefing of personnel, and make adequate security arrangements at protest sites.

Singhal said that police have been instructed to ensure smooth traffic flow with diversion plans in place and to prevent any disruption at mandis, especially during the ongoing procurement season. Officers have also been asked to coordinate with farmer leaders to maintain peace.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana Police on alert ahead of SKM’s April 11 protest
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana Police on alert ahead of SKM’s April 11 protest
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