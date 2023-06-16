‘Operation Dhwast’: 1,300 kg drugs recovered in Haryana during police operation against drug traffickers

Around 1,300 kg of drugs were recovered during a 15-day police operation against drug traffickers, said Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday. ‘Operation Dhwast’ was launched by Haryana Police on June 1 and continued till June 15 during which 354 people were also arrested. During the police operation, the maximum quantity of heroin was recovered from Gurugram. (REUTERS file)

Giving details of the recovery, Vij said 6.28 kg heroin, 15.75 kg opium, 793.35 kg poppy husk, 8.1 kg poppy plants, 22.087 kg charas, 409.90 kg ganja and some other drugs were recovered.

The accused were nabbed from various districts, including Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Ambala Cantt, Gurugram, Hansi, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh and Nuh.

During the police operation, the maximum quantity of heroin was recovered from Gurugram, opium from Jhajjar, poppy husk from Sirsa, smack from Rohtak and ganja from Nuh, said Vij.Such operations will be launched by the Haryana Police in future so that the youth of the state can be saved from drugs, he added.