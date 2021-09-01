Haryana police seize 35 country-made pistols, arrest 4 in a fortnight

Haryana Police have busted an inter-state gang of arms smugglers and arrested four men involved in supply of weapons to gangsters in National Capital Region (NCR) and neighbouring states.

As many as 35 country-made pistols and 45 magazines were recovered from the accused identified as Mahfooz, alias Fozi, of Saharanpur (UP), currently living in Panipat. Other accused arrested are Hira Lal; Santosh Nigam and Rai Singh (native of district Dhar in Madhya Pradesh), police said in a release.

Haryana DGP PK Agrawal applauded SP Panipat Shashank Kumar Sawan and his team for their hard work and effective use of scientific methods of investigation that helped in busting the gang.

Police had arrested Mahfooz on August 18 from Panipat and recovered five country-made pistols and 10 magazines. While Hira Lal was apprehended on August 24 and two other accused were arrested on August 30 from Madhya Pradesh.

Investigations conducted so far revealed that prime accused Mahfooz was sourcing illegal weapons from his contact Bachchan Singh, alias Bacchi Yadav of Madhya Pradesh for sale in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan etc.

Efforts are underway to arrest Bachahan Singh, police said.