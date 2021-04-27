Haryana Police to set up Covid care centres with oxygen facility for its personnel

Amid a fresh spike in Covid cases, the Haryana Police have decided to set up Covid care centres with 10 to 25 beds with oxygen support at police lines.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting presided over by the director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Monday. Emphasising on creating back-up facilities for police personnel, the DGP said that these Covid Care Centres will either be established in welfare centres or newly built quarters in police lines.

Keeping in view the district strength, commissioners of police (CPs) and district superintendents of police (SPs) will setup the facilities within three days. These facilities will be for immediate relief till the time the infected personnel can get admitted to Covid hospitals.

In addition, tele-medicine facilities will also be provided at the centres. As many as 46,965 police personnel have taken their first dose of vaccine, while 27,296 have taken the second dose.

During the meeting, the DGP and all other senior police officers mourned the demise of Ashok Dahiya, DSP posted at Badli in Jhajjar district. He was infected with Covid and was under treatment at Badsha AIIMS. Two minutes of silence were also observed to pay homage to the departed soul.