Haryana Police women constable exam: Ambala roads choked as thousands appear for two-day exam

Major roads and highways remained choked for almost 48 hours as around 50,000 candidates appeared for the Haryana Police women constable exam in several districts of the state, including Ambala
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:59 AM IST
Heavy traffic congestion put life out of gear in the Old City areas of Sarafa Bazaar, Jagadhari Gate, Old Cloth Market on Railway Road and Ambala-Hisar highway as scores of private and commercial vehicles ferrying aspirants and their companions thronged Ambala. (HT photo)

Candidates took the 1.5-hour written examination at 64 centres, 51 of which were in Ambala City and Cantonment and 13 were in Barara sub-division in three slots on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy traffic congestion put life out of gear in the Old City areas of Sarafa Bazaar, Jagadhari Gate, Old Cloth Market on Railway Road and Ambala-Hisar highway as scores of private and commercial vehicles ferrying aspirants and their companions thronged Ambala.

Commuters also struggled as long queues were seen along the under-construction freight corridor overbridge and underpass near Shastri Colony on the NH-44 in the Cantonment.

Despite attempts to reach senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hamid Akhtar, he remained unavailable for comment. Meanwhile, several candidates complained about being assigned exam centres hundreds of kilometres away.

Rachna Kanwar, an exam aspirant from a village near Hisar, claimed that the government did not fulfil its poll promise of ensuring that exam centres were within 50km of the examinees’ native place.

Deputy commissioner Vikram, in a statement, said that officers on duty ensured that the guidelines laid down by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission were followed and the centres were monitored through CCTVs.

