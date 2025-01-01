{Haryana} Policy introduced for Group C-D recruitment through CET

The Haryana government has introduced a policy for recruitment to Group C and D posts through common eligibility test (CET) 2024, aimed at streamlining the recruitment process while ensuring credibility and transparency. For Group C posts, the minimum qualification will be Class 12/equivalent or matriculation with additional qualifications. (HT File)

According to a notification chief secretary Vivek Joshi has issued, the CET will be conducted as decided by the government from time to time. The test will apply to direct recruitment for Group C posts, including the posts in the police service, prisons and home guards, excluding teaching posts, ex-Agniveer and Group D posts requiring less than matriculation as the minimum educational qualification.

For Group C posts, the minimum qualification will be Class 12/equivalent or matriculation with additional qualifications. For Group D posts, the minimum qualification will be matriculation, along with Hindi or Sanskrit as a subject in matriculation or Hindi in higher education, as per the Haryana Group D Employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2018.

An official spokesperson stated that the CET syllabus will be divided into two parts. While 75% weightage will be given for general awareness, reasoning, quantitative ability, English, Hindi, and computer knowledge (for Group C posts), and 25% weightage for Haryana-specific topics like history, current affairs, literature, geography, environment, and culture. The exam level will correspond to senior secondary education (10+2) for Group C posts and secondary education (matriculation) for Group D posts.

Applicants must register on the designated portal (onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in) and upload the required documents. The policy specifies that there will be no restriction on the number of attempts for the CET. General category candidates must score at least 50% to qualify for the second stage (skill or written examination), while reserved category candidates will receive a 10% relaxation, with a qualifying cut off of 40%.

Candidates who do not meet the minimum CET marks will need to reappear in subsequent attempts. Group D candidates who have already qualified can retake the CET to improve their scores.

The exam will be conducted as a computer-based test, offline test, or optical mark reading (OMR) test, in Hindi and English, by the Haryana staff selection commission or another agency designated by the government.

CET scores will remain valid for three years from the date of result declaration. If a candidate improves their score in a subsequent attempt, the three-year validity will reset from the date of the improved result.