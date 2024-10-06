Haryana polls: Hope for better future drives Panchkula voters to booths

Farmers issues, better future and change played on the minds of Panchkula residents who stepped out to cast their vote on Saturday. Voters waiting in a queue at a polling booth in Sector 17, Panchkula, on Saturday. (Sant Arora/Hindustan Times)

Anticipating hot weather, senior citizens and first-time voters turned out in sizeable numbers and exercised their right to franchise in the early hours at different polling booths across the district.

Panchkula district has two assembly segments-- Kalka and Panchkula-- which have a total of 4.38 lakh voters, including 2.29 lakh male, 2.08 female and 23 third gender voters.

There are a total of 10,784 voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years in the district, out of which 5,131 are in Kalka and 5,653 are in Panchkula.

As per the district authorities there are 5,556 voters in the age group of more than 85 years, out of which 2,303 voters are in Kalka and 3,253 voters in Panchkula. Total of 11,461 voters are in the age group of over 80 years, out of which 4,425 are in Kalka and 7,036 are in Panchkula.

“I have voted for a strong country. Agar desh majboot hoga tabhi to hum surakshit rahenge (If country is strong only then we will be safe),” said 78-year-old, visually challenged Shashi Kathuria, who came to cast her vote on a wheelchair.

“I stand with the farmers and have voted for people who are fighting for legitimate rights of those who are on the roads and are facing a lot of atrocities,” said Sumit, 22, a resident of Sector 24 who is student at Panjab University. Vaishal Gupta, 21, a student of Sector 25, Panchkula, said, “I am very excited to vote for the first time. I have voted for a better future for youth like me.”

“I have voted for change which is good for a healthy democracy. I have never let a chance go by to cast my vote,” said Satish Sharma, 75, of Sector 8, Panchkula, who arrived at the polling centre with the help of a walking stick.