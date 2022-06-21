Haryana promises Group-C or police jobs to Agniveers

Promising the Agniveers a “guaranteed job” in the state government, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said youths serving in the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme will be given either Group-C or state police jobs after completing the four-year mandatory tour-of-duty tenure.

The CM made this announcement while addressing a state-level function organised in Bhiwani to mark International Day of Yoga.

Khattar said it is a matter of pride for Haryana youth to get a job in the Army.

“75% of the youth who will retire under the Agnipath scheme (after four years) will be given guaranteed jobs in Haryana,” said Khattar, who, a day after the new recruitment policy was unveiled by the Centre, had said the state government will give preference in jobs and other works to youth completing tenure under the Agnipath scheme.

“This (guaranteed government job) is a unique gift for Agniveers. This will increase the interest of the youth in the army,” Khattar said, applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this “radical change in the Army”.

Khattar said Agnipath is a better scheme not only for the youth but also for the army.

He said Haryana is the first state in the country to guarantee such jobs for the youth of the state.

Shortly after the announcement, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala hit out at Khattar, asking him to desist from entangling youth in such lollipops. “How will the state government create another category beyond 50% reservation,” Surjewala questioned. “The youth will again be on the street if anybody challenges the additional category of this Agnipath scheme,” he said in a tweet, asking Khattar to tell the PM to retain everyone in the army after four years and not mislead the youth.

Protests had erupted, especially in southern Haryana, against the Centre’s new recruitment policy for the armed forces, prompting Jhajjar and Mahendragarh district administrations on Monday to close all private coaching institutions. The apparent target of these closure orders was the private institutes training youths for recruitment in the armed forces and such institutes are at the centre of suspicion of the government for allegedly instigating the youth to launch anti-Agnipath stir.

