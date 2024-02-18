Haryana, Rajasthan sign agreement for utilising surplus Yamuna water

Haryana and Rajasthan governments on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to effectively utilise surplus Yamuna rainwater. From left: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

The MoU was signed during a meeting chaired by Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma in New Delhi.

Khattar said that during the monsoon season, a significant amount of rainwater flowing through the Yamuna river gets wasted as it empties into the sea. Recognising the need for sustainable water management and flood control measures, both states have committed to developing a comprehensive strategy by preparing a detailed project report.

Under this MoU, the surplus water used in the water deficit areas of Haryana will also be provided to Rajasthan, an official spokesperson said. This water can be used in the areas of Haryana’s border districts of Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, and Hisar.

The CM said that apart from the districts situated on the state’s border, the entire Haryana will receive more water from the increased capacity of the western Jamuna Canal (WJC), and Rajasthan will also get water. As per the agreement, four pipelines will be laid, three of which, with a capacity of 2500 cusecs, will be for Rajasthan, and the fourth pipeline will fulfil the water needs in the water-scarce areas of three districts of Haryana bordering Rajasthan - Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, and Hisar, the spokesperson said.