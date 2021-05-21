Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana registers 5,643 new cases, 313 from villages
chandigarh news

Haryana registers 5,643 new cases, 313 from villages

Haryana recorded 5,643 Covid-19 cases, 13,486 recoveries and 112 deaths on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 10:11 PM IST
About 55,884 persons in Haryana villages have been tested for Covid. (HT Photo)

Haryana recorded 5,643 Covid-19 cases, 13,486 recoveries and 112 deaths on Friday. The number of active cases further came down to 54,397.

As per a medical bulletin, the positivity rate came down to 9.83% on Friday and cumulative positivity rate was 8.53%. The recovery rate further improved to 91.53%.

The bulletin stated that 2,335 Covid positive cases have been detected in villages since May 15 and the cumulative positivity rate in the rural areas is 4.18%. The daily positivity rate in rural areas is 2.31%.

About 55,884 persons in villages have been tested using rapid antigen testing (RAT) kits. About 13,563 RAT sampling was done on Friday in villages alone and 313 persons were found infected, the bulletin said.

Health officials said Haryana Villagers General Health Check-up Scheme (HVGHCS) was started on May 15 in view of increasing number of cases being reported from villages.

The villages with high Covid load were taken up on priority. Screening of rural population is being carried out by village health screening teams and suspected cases are checked by village headquarter teams and tested for viral infection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP