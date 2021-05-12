Haryana revives Thikhri Pehra to fight Covid in villages

With the Covid-19 pandemic reaching the hinterland, the Haryana government has decided to adopt the traditional practice of community policing, known as Thikhri Pehra in local parlance, to check the spread of the disease.

Last year, when coronavirus was spreading fast in towns and cities and started surfacing in villages, the state government put in place the practice of Thikhri Pehra, which proved to be effective in controlling the spread.

Also read: Centre approves procurement of 1.5 lakh units of DRDO’s ‘Oxycare’ system

Thikhri Pehra is a concept to keep a close vigil on the movement of people in and out of villages and ensuring containment of the virus.

An official spokesperson said the government has issued an order to all deputy commissioners that they may issue or enforce necessary orders to start Thikhri Pehra by able-bodied adult male inhabitants of the village.

The spokesperson said that the deputy commissioners can issue necessary orders within the next 24 hours and send a report to the principal secretary, general administration department, Vijayendra Kumar.