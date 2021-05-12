Centre approves procurement of 1.5 lakh units of DRDO's 'Oxycare' system

The Centre on Wednesday approved the procurement of 1,50,000 units of 'Oxycare' system developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The procurement will be done at a cost of ₹322.5 crore under the PM-Cares fund to help the Covid-19 patients.

After the approval, the government will procure 1,00,000 manual and 50,000 automatic 'Oxycare' systems along with non-rebreather masks.

'Oxycare' is a SpO2-based oxygen supply system which regulates the oxygen being administered to patients based on the sensed SpO2 levels. It prevents the person from sinking into a state of hypoxia which can be fatal.

The 'Oxycare' system was originally developed for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas. The indigenously developed system is robust and can be effectively used to treat Covid-19 patients.

There are two variants of the DRDO system. The basic version consists of a 10-litre oxygen cylinder, a pressure regulator-cum-flow controller, a humidifier and a nasal cannula. In this model, the oxygen flow is regulated manually based on the SpO2 readings. The second one is equipped with electronic controls which automatically regulates the oxygen flow through a low-pressure regulator and a SpO2 probe.

The DRDO has transferred the technology to multiple industries in India which will be producing the 'Oxycare systems.

Apart from this, the DRDO has also decided to set up seven medical oxygen plants in Odisha.

The plants will come up at Boudh, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh and Koraput districts, CGM of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Odisha, Ram Prasad Panda, said. The civil and electrical works of the plants will be done by the NHAI while the DRDO will look after the technical aspect, he added.

The DRDO's move is a part of its massive drive under which it has decided to set up 500 medical oxygen plants in the country within three months with the help of its indigenous developed technology.

Once completed, each plant will generate 1,000 litres per minute (LPM) of oxygen and the life-saving gas will be supplied to hospitals through pipelines.