Haryana Right to Service Commission gets Auto Appeal Software’s copyright

The Haryana Right to Service (RTS) Commission has secured the "copyright" for 'Auto Appeal Software' (AAS), an official spokesperson said.

Through the Haryana RTS Commission, 656 services have been notified and a definite time frame has been set to complete the task.

Haryana RTS Commission applied for copyright in 2022 and it was granted on March 20, 2024. The copyright is a type of intellectual property that grants the creator of an original work, or another rights holder, exclusive and legally protected rights to copy, distribute, adapt, display, and perform the work. The purpose of copyright is to protect the original expression of an idea in the form of a creative work.

A spokesperson of the commission further stated that the chief commissioner of the commission, TC Gupta, has played a crucial role in obtaining copyright of the AAS, the ownership of which has now been transferred to the Haryana RTS Commission.

If the service is not provided within the specified time frame to the applicant, an automatic appeal is generated through the AAS. This appeal first goes to the First Grievance Redressal Authority (FGRA) and then to the Second Grievance Redressal Authority (SGRA), and finally to the commission.

“The AAS is the first software of its kind in the country which eliminates the need for the complainant to do anything to file an appeal,” the spokesperson said, adding through AAS, a total of 11,70,766 appeals have been raised by March 27, 2024, out of which 11,56,595 appeals have also been disposed of.

“This means that the disposal rate of appeals in AAS is 98.8%. Haryana is the first state in the country to provide this facility to its citizens through AAS. Other states are also considering implementing this facility in their regions,” the spokesperson said.