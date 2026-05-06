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Haryana rights panel seeks report on defunct ambulances at Jhajjar govt hospitals

The complaints highlighted that the condition of available ambulances was highly concerning, with most vehicles being non-functional and lacking valid fitness certificates

Published on: May 06, 2026 04:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken cognizance of alleged irregularities and negligence in government hospitals in Jhajjar district.

In a complaint placed before HHRC chairman justice Lalit Batra, the condition of the sub-divisional hospital in Jhajjar’s Beri highlighted a lack of essential medical equipment, medicines, and basic facilities. (HT Photo for representation)

The action was taken after the commission received complaints that patients were referred from government hospitals in Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh to private hospitals despite the availability of medical specialities in these government facilities.

The complaints also highlighted that the condition of available ambulances was highly concerning, with most vehicles being non-functional and lacking valid fitness certificates.

In a complaint placed before HHRC chairman justice Lalit Batra, the condition of the sub-divisional hospital in Jhajjar’s Beri highlighted a lack of essential medical equipment, medicines, and basic facilities. The complainants also alleged the prolonged absence of the senior medical officer (SMO) at the Beri government hospital and apathy towards public grievances.

Acting on the allegations, the HHRC observed that if found true, these issues would not only constitute a violation of established governmental norms and healthcare regulations but would also amount to a denial of the right to health, which is an integral part of the right to life.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana rights panel seeks report on defunct ambulances at Jhajjar govt hospitals
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana rights panel seeks report on defunct ambulances at Jhajjar govt hospitals
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