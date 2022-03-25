Haryana Roadways bus veers off road on Chandigarh-Hisar highway, 9 injured

As many as nine passengers suffered minor injuries as a Haryana Roadways bus veered off the road and fell into the fields along the Chandigarh-Hisar highway near Mathedi village on Thursday.

The bus driver and conductor were also wounded, and all injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Plying under the Haryana Roadways’ kilometre scheme, the bus, attached with the Kaithal depot, was on its way from Chandigarh to Hisar with less than 20 passengers when the accident took place on National Highway-152.

Dr Ashish Kumar, senior medical officer and in-charge of the Community Health Centre at Chourmastpur, said, “13 passengers were brought in. Nine were injured and four had suffered shock. They were referred to the civil hospital in the city for tests after first-aid.”

Inspector Vikrant, station in-charge, Naggal police station, said they had not received any complaint regarding the accident so far and further probe will be initiated accordingly. Meanwhile, sources said the bus driver lost control while trying to overtake a vehicle.

Under the kilometre scheme, buses are sourced through private contractors on a fixed per kilometre rate.

Last week, a similar bus plying between Chandigarh and Sirsa had hit a Dial 112 police SUV on the same highway early in the morning. Two cops had received inner injuries in the mishap, while police’s Toyota Innova was badly damaged. Driver Prem of the Sirsa depot was later booked.

Members of the Haryana Roadways Union have been protesting against the scheme since its inception in late 2019. Ramniwas, state spokesperson of the Haryana Roadways Workers’ Union, termed it as “privatisation of public transport to benefit some private players” that had harmed the roadways’ reputation among the public.