Haryana roadways GM among six officers to face action for skipping grievances meeting

: Haryana urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta on Thursday directed deputy commissioner Anish Yadav to issue show cause notices to the heads of 6 departments, including general manager of Haryana roadways in Karnal and deputy excise and taxation commissioner, seeking explanation from them for not attending the district grievances committee meeting held here two weeks back.

The officials should take these meetings seriously and ensure presence at the meeting otherwise they will have to face action, the minister said during the meeting of district public relations and grievance redressal committee here.

Gupta warned that disciplinary action will be taken against those officers who remain absent from the meeting without intimation and send their junior officials to attend the meeting.

According to information, the minister has directed Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav to serve notices seeking explanation from six officials, including Haryana roadways general manager Karnal; deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC), Karnal; state manager of the HSIIDC department; executive engineer (vigilance), irrigation department; district ayurveda officer and hydrologist.

Officials of around 11 departments were not present in the December 8 district grievances committee meeting presided over by the minister in Karnal. Gupta had issued notices to the heads of 11 departments-whose employees did not attend the meeting.

The minister said that the meeting of the grievance committee is like a panchayat and the redressal of grievances of the complainants is the only agenda of this meeting.

During the meeting on Thursday, 11 complaints were placed before the minister by the district administration and 6 complaints were resolved on the spot and the remaining complaints were kept pending for the next meeting.