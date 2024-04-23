Haryana RTS commission imposes 20k fine on JE

Also recommends energy department to initiate disciplinary proceedings against SDO Surender Sharma (JE) and appellant Saroj Yadav did not attend the hearing. (iStock)

The Haryana Right to Service (RTS) Commission has imposed ₹20,000 fine on a junior engineer (JE) of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and recommended disciplinary action against other senior officials after taking cognisance of a complaint regarding shifting an electricity metre.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The action against the JE and his senior officers was announced during the hearing of an appeal on April 5 by the RTS chief commissioner TC Gupta.

The case pertained to Kuldeep Singh Nehra (executive engineer (XEN) Rewari division of DHBVN); Jatin Kumar (SDO) and JE Surendrer Sharma of Rewari subdivision, an official spokesperson said.

Surender Sharma (JE) and appellant Saroj Yadav did not attend the hearing.

While imposing ₹20,000 fine on JE Surender for negligence, the commission has issued instructions to the XEN to pay ₹5,000 as compensation to the complainant from the deducted fine.

The spokesperson said instead of taking any action against the erring JE, the SDO Jatin Kumar opted for a simpler solution by transferring Surender responsibilities to another JE.

The commission has recommended the energy department to initiate suitable disciplinary proceedings against SDO Jatin Kumar. The state government will review the commission’s recommendations and provide information regarding the actions taken to the commission in 30 days.

The spokesperson said that XEN Nehra was also found negligent in discharging his duty as he “failed to comply with the order” and also rejected the appeal.

“Instead of proposing disciplinary action against him and considering his apology tendered during the hearing, his behaviour has been reported to the managing director of DHBVN for any suitable action deemed necessary,” the spokesperson said.