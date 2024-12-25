Menu Explore
Haryana: RTS fines SDO 3k for delayed power connection

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 25, 2024 08:34 AM IST

The superintending engineer, Mahendragarh, has been directed to ensure deduction of ₹3,000 from the SDO’s December salary and deposit it in the state treasury

The Haryana Right to Service (RTS) Commission has imposed a penalty of 3,000 on a sub-divisional officer (SDO) of a power distribution corporation for causing delay in providing power connection to a college in Mahendragarh.

The Commission has asked the executive engineer to submit a compliance report by January 25. (HT File)
A Commission spokesperson said that one Anu Yadav had approached the Commission stating that the work of shifting of lines by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) was tardy.

After considering the facts of the case, the Commission observed that while the work has been completed now, it was done only after the intervention of the Commission. It noted that the completion of the work was delayed without any substantial justification and it could have been completed earlier, the spokesperson said.

The Commission observed that DHBVN SDO Hanuman Singh managed to shift the line with the help of the police force. “Therefore, his earlier request for a change of duty magistrate, which had already been delegated to him, appeared unwarranted. The connection was intended for a college, and any further delay would have disrupted its normal functioning,” the spokesperson said.

The Commission termed the role of the SDO in this case as unsatisfactory, holding him accountable for the delay in delivering the notified service. The superintending engineer, Mahendragarh, has been directed to ensure deduction of 3,000 from the SDO’s December salary and deposit it in the state treasury.

The executive engineer has been asked to send a compliance report to the Commission by January 25, the spokesperson said.

