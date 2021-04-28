Haryana sanctions 9.40 crore to DCs for Covid containment measures

The Haryana government has sanctioned advance funds amounting to ₹9.40 crore to the deputy commissioners for expenditure on containment measures of Covid-19, including quarantine, sample collection and screening, besides procurement of essential equipment and laboratories.

Additional chief secretary (revenue and disaster management) Sanjeev Kaushal said that the amount will be met out from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to make expenditure on the items and norms of assistance provided by Centre.

He said that of this amount, ₹7 crore is sanctioned for 14 districts (Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Hisar, Ambala, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Rewari, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Sirsa and Jind).

About ₹2.40 crore is sanctioned for eight other districts (Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Palwal, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Charkhi Dadri and Nuh).

These funds will be utilised for making provisions for temporary accommodation, food, clothing and medical care for the people affected and those sheltered in quarantined camps, other than those home quarantined, or for cluster containment operations. Cost of consumables for sample collection and support for checking, screening and contact tracing will also be covered.

The sanctioned amount will also cover the cost of setting up additional testing laboratories within government, apart from cost of consumables and testing kits.

The funds will be utilised for covering cost of PPE kits for healthcare, municipal, police and fire authorities, as well as thermal scanners, ventilators, air purifiers, oxygen generation and storage plant in hospitals, strengthening ambulance services for transport of patients, setting up containment zones, Covid hospital, Covid care centres and consumables at government hospitals, he said.