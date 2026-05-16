Haryana: Sanitation staff ends strike after govt’s assurance on regularisation

Nearly after 14-days of strike, the sanitation workers in Haryana on Friday joined back to their duties following an assurance from the state government on their demand of job regularisation.

Karnal MC sanitary inspector Mandeep Singh said that garbage cleaning from major locations started as early as 5 pm on Thursday and continued till night. (HT Photo)

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Raj Kumar, president of the Municipal Employees’ Union, Karnal, said that a delegation met the state government on Wednesday, after which a state body meeting was held in Rohtak, where they decided to end the strike. “The state government assured regularisation for us as well as for staff employed with the fire department, who were also on strike,” he said.

The sanitation workers were on a complete work suspension since May 1. Though, door-to-door garbage collection was being carried out by a private contractor, their workers also joined the protesting MC staff in solidarity on Monday in several districts.

Karnal MC sanitary inspector Mandeep Singh said that garbage cleaning from major locations started as early as 5 pm on Thursday and continued till night. In Yamunanagar, mayor Suman Bahmani and MC commissioner Mahabir Prasad were on the streets until late Thursday night, inspecting ongoing cleanup efforts.

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{{^usCountry}} The mayor said that two chief sanitary inspectors, inspectors, and sanitation workers cleared tons of garbage after the strike ended. The cleaning was carried out by 22 tractor trailers, two JCBs, and four loaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mayor said that two chief sanitary inspectors, inspectors, and sanitation workers cleared tons of garbage after the strike ended. The cleaning was carried out by 22 tractor trailers, two JCBs, and four loaders. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavey Nagpal ...Read More Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts. Read Less

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