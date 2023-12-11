Haryana: Sarpanch shot dead in Sonepat village, accused on the run

A sarpanch was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons at a village in Haryana’s Sonepat district on Monday, police said.

A sarpanch was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons at a village in Haryana’s Sonepat district on Monday. (Representational photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Efforts to arrest the absconding accused are underway.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Chhichhrana village sarpanch Rajesh Kumar, alias Raju, was shot dead by the assailants in Sonepat’s Gohana area, Baroda station house officer Ramesh Chander said.

The victim was declared brought dead when he was rushed to a nearby hospital, the SHO said.

The police said the accused allegedly attacked Rajesh when he was going towards his farm and fled.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.