Elections of 5 panchayats in 3 Haryana districts on August 13

Haryana state election commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh on Friday issued the schedule for holding general elections in five gram panchayats -- Ajampur in Naraingarh block of Ambala district, Chabri, Bhartana and Rojkhera in Jind, and Juan-1 in Sonepat.

The model code of conduct has come into force in the five Haryana where the polls are to be held on August 13. (HT File)

The polling will be held on August 13 and the nomination paper filing exercise will start from July 28 and continue till August 3.

