‘Haryana set to become first Lal Dora-free state’

With completion of land parcel mapping using drone technology in 6,286 Lal Dora villages, Haryana is set to become the first Lal Dora-free state in country.

This was stated in a review meeting chaired by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal regarding Survey Village Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme and Haryana large scale mapping project held with deputy commissioners.

An official spokesperson said more than 19 lakh property cards have been made till date under SVAMITVA, a central sector scheme aimed at establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited areas by mapping land parcels using drone technology and providing legal ownership cards to property owners.

The spokesperson said the 30-day notice period for raising claims and objections invited under Section 26 of the Haryana Panchayat Raj Act is also getting completed by April 20 and all tasks under the scheme will be completed by April 24.

The chief secretary directed deputy commissioners to ensure 50% distribution of property cards in the next 10 days.