‘Haryana set to become first Lal Dora-free state’
With completion of land parcel mapping using drone technology in 6,286 Lal Dora villages, Haryana is set to become the first Lal Dora-free state in country.
This was stated in a review meeting chaired by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal regarding Survey Village Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme and Haryana large scale mapping project held with deputy commissioners.
An official spokesperson said more than 19 lakh property cards have been made till date under SVAMITVA, a central sector scheme aimed at establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited areas by mapping land parcels using drone technology and providing legal ownership cards to property owners.
The spokesperson said the 30-day notice period for raising claims and objections invited under Section 26 of the Haryana Panchayat Raj Act is also getting completed by April 20 and all tasks under the scheme will be completed by April 24.
The chief secretary directed deputy commissioners to ensure 50% distribution of property cards in the next 10 days.
-
Consider pros and cons of all convictions while granting furlough to Ram Rahim in future: HC to Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that it would be appropriate for the Haryana government to consider pros and cons of all the convictions in the case of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, while considering his parole and furlough in future. He was granted 20 days furlough on February 7, 2022.
-
IIM-Rohtak director approaches HC against show-cause notice
Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the show-cause notice issued to him by the central government. It was on March 28 that a show-cause notice was issued to him asking him to explain as to why necessary administrative action should be not taken against him for “deliberately concealing material information” about his academic qualification at the time of his appointment.
-
KU awards four scientists with Goyal Award, three with Rajib Goyal Young Scientist Award
The Kurukshetra University on Friday felicitated four eminent scientists with the Goyal Award and three young scientists with the Rajib Goyal Young Scientist Award. The scientists who received the Goyal Award include Dr NK Mehra of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (applied sciences), Dr A Ajayaghosh of CSIR-NIIIST Thiruvananthapuram (chemical sciences), Dr Shyam Sunder of Institute of Medical Sciences (life sciences), and Dr Rohini M Godbole of Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (physical sciences).
-
AAP’s Ashok Tanwar to start state-wide tour from Jind today
Four days after joining the Aam Aadmi Party, former state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar is all set to kick-off his state-wide tour to induct his old associates into the party fold from Jind on Saturday. The former Sirsa MP visited Beri in Jhajjar to pay obeisance at Maa Bhimeshwari Devi Temple and attend some social rituals on Friday.
-
Ludhiana mayor writes to local bodies secy, seeks trade licences penalty hike roll-back
The decision to increase the fine on delayed renewal of trade licences to ₹1000 and imposing additional penalty of ₹100 per day on the delayed payment had drawn strong reactions from councillors and industry representatives, who felt that the hefty penalties will discourage the public from getting the licences issued.
