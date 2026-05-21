Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the state government aims to increase the number of beekeepers to 7,750 and raise honey production to 15,500 metric tonne (MT) by 2030 under a state-wide beekeeping policy.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event on World Bee Day, in Panchkula on Wednesday. (@NayabSainiBJP X)

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Addressing the beekeepers in a programme organised by the Haryana horticulture department on the occasion of World Bee Day, Saini said the state government is fully committed to implementing beekeeping initiatives effectively at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the potential of the sector, he said several schemes have been launched to promote beekeeping. At present, beekeepers are being provided subsidies of up to 85% on bee boxes, bee colonies, and essential equipment, said Saini, who also went around the stalls showcasing honey and honey-based products set up by beekeepers from various parts of the state.

Haryana currently produces around 5,000 metric tonne honey.

On this occasion, Saini honoured 11 progressive beekeepers by presenting each with an incentive of ₹11,000 along with a certificate of appreciation.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said that to protect farmers engaged in beekeeping from uncertainties and market fluctuations, the Haryana government has included beekeeping under the ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana’. Under this scheme, a protected price of ₹120 per kilogram has been fixed for honey. On this occasion, Saini released an incentive amount of ₹1.02 crore into the accounts of 30 farmers under the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said that to protect farmers engaged in beekeeping from uncertainties and market fluctuations, the Haryana government has included beekeeping under the ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana’. Under this scheme, a protected price of ₹120 per kilogram has been fixed for honey. On this occasion, Saini released an incentive amount of ₹1.02 crore into the accounts of 30 farmers under the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also stated that a decision has been taken to include beekeeping under the Mukhya Mantri Bagwani Bima Yojna to safeguard beekeepers against losses caused by natural disasters. He further informed that more than 3,000 beekeepers from Haryana are registered on the National ‘Madhukranti’ Portal, with Haryana currently ranking first in the country in terms of beekeeper registrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also stated that a decision has been taken to include beekeeping under the Mukhya Mantri Bagwani Bima Yojna to safeguard beekeepers against losses caused by natural disasters. He further informed that more than 3,000 beekeepers from Haryana are registered on the National ‘Madhukranti’ Portal, with Haryana currently ranking first in the country in terms of beekeeper registrations. {{/usCountry}}

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“In recent years, beekeeping has emerged as a strong pillar of employment generation and the rural economy. Requiring minimal investment, land, and resources, this enterprise is providing livelihoods to lakhs of people,” Saini said.

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