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Haryana sets target of 15,500 MT honey production by 2030: Saini

Addressing the beekeepers in a programme organised by the Haryana horticulture department on the occasion of World Bee Day, Saini said the state government is fully committed to implementing beekeeping initiatives effectively at the grassroots level

Published on: May 21, 2026 06:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the state government aims to increase the number of beekeepers to 7,750 and raise honey production to 15,500 metric tonne (MT) by 2030 under a state-wide beekeeping policy.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event on World Bee Day, in Panchkula on Wednesday. (@NayabSainiBJP X)

Addressing the beekeepers in a programme organised by the Haryana horticulture department on the occasion of World Bee Day, Saini said the state government is fully committed to implementing beekeeping initiatives effectively at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the potential of the sector, he said several schemes have been launched to promote beekeeping. At present, beekeepers are being provided subsidies of up to 85% on bee boxes, bee colonies, and essential equipment, said Saini, who also went around the stalls showcasing honey and honey-based products set up by beekeepers from various parts of the state.

Haryana currently produces around 5,000 metric tonne honey.

On this occasion, Saini honoured 11 progressive beekeepers by presenting each with an incentive of 11,000 along with a certificate of appreciation.

“In recent years, beekeeping has emerged as a strong pillar of employment generation and the rural economy. Requiring minimal investment, land, and resources, this enterprise is providing livelihoods to lakhs of people,” Saini said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana sets target of 15,500 MT honey production by 2030: Saini
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana sets target of 15,500 MT honey production by 2030: Saini
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