Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana speaker’s car damaged in accident near Chandigarh’s Sector 48
chandigarh news

Haryana speaker’s car damaged in accident near Chandigarh’s Sector 48

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta suffered a back sprain in the collision that left three cars damaged
Haryana speaker’s SUV was hit by a car while he was on his way to the Chandigarh International Airport near Sector 48 on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 21, 2022 03:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta suffered a back sprain after a car hit his SUV while he was on his way to the Chandigarh International Airport near Sector 48 on Friday.

Apart from the two cars, Gupta’s pilot vehicle was also damaged in the accident.

As per information, Gupta was on his way to the airport to take a flight to Udaipur to attend an event of the Aggarwal Samaj. But owing to the back sprain due to the impact of the collision, he cancelled his journey.

No complaint was filed regarding the accident and police ruled out any security breach.

