Haryana: Three held for Sonepat property dealer’s murder in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested three Haryana based suspected shooters, including a juvenile, in connection with the September 3 killing of a 42-year-old property dealer Pramod Dahiya of Nahri village, who was gunned down outside a gym in Delhi’s Narela area.

The injured suspects were shifted to a nearby hospital and are stated to be out of danger. (HT File)

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Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during an exchange of fire with the Delhi Police in Rohini on late Tuesday night and were subsequently arrested. The third suspect, a juvenile, was also apprehended. The police also recovered three country-made pistols from the spot.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nitik Kumar, 21, a resident of Jauli village in Sonepat and Deepak Kumar, 22, a resident of Charkhi Dadri. While the juvenile is also from Sonepat. On September 3, around 7 am unidentified assailants allegedly shot Dahiya outside a gym.

The arrests came after investigators intensified the probe following protests by his family members in Sonepat and road blockades by residents of Nahri and adjoining villages demanding the arrest of those responsible for Dahiya’s killing.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, the Rohini district’s special staff received specific information that suspects involved in the Narela murder would reach Sector 24. A team led by inspector Sandeep Godara laid a trap and cordoned off the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, the Rohini district’s special staff received specific information that suspects involved in the Narela murder would reach Sector 24. A team led by inspector Sandeep Godara laid a trap and cordoned off the area. {{/usCountry}}

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When three youths arrived on a motorcycle, police personnel asked them to surrender. The suspects allegedly opened fire, prompting the police team to retaliate. Deepak and Nitik suffered gunshot injuries to their legs, fell at the spot and were overpowered. Their juvenile associate was subsequently taken into custody.

The injured suspects were shifted to a nearby hospital and are stated to be out of danger. Their detailed interrogation is expected after they are declared fit by doctors, the police said