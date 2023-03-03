Haryana: Three women, girl killed in Panipat road accident

Three women and a girl were killed, while 15 others were injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in was hit by another vehicle near Jattipur village on National Highway 44 in Panipat district on Friday.

Three women and a girl were killed, while 15 others were injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in was hit by another vehicle near Jattipur village on National Highway 44 in Panipat district on Friday. (HT Photo)

Police said that the accident took place around 5am when the tractor-trolley overturned after being hit by the vehicle. The victims were returning after attending a religious programme at Chulkana in Panipat.

The victims were residents of Ujha village in the district. They had gone to Khatu Shyam Dham at Chulkana, where a three-day Falgun Mahotsav began on Thursday.

Investigation officer Kaptan Singh said a case was registered against the unidentified vehicle driver under Sections 279, 304A, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code. He said that the bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.