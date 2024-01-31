Haryana tightens noose on travel agents, up to 10-year jail for human trafficking

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, 2024, to keep a check on unscrupulous agents involved in tricking people into illegal migration. The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, 2024, to keep a check on unscrupulous agents involved in tricking people into illegal migration. (PTI)

An official spokesperson said that in view of the disturbing trend of individuals, particularly from Punjab and Haryana, being deceived by corrupt travel agents engaged in fraudulent activities related to immigration, the government has decided to enact a law.

The spokesperson said as per the Bill, no person can undertake the profession of a travel agent without obtaining a registration certificate under the law, an application must be submitted to the competent authority with the required documents, fees, and within the specified time and the competent authority will issue a registration certificate after verifying the application details.

As per the Bill which will be tabled in the state assembly, the certificate will not be issued unless the particulars are verified by the police. The validity of a registration certificate will be for three years, renewable as per prescribed procedures. Opening a new office or branch would require obtaining a fresh registration certificate.

The spokesperson said that the competent authority can cancel a registration certificate for various reasons such as insolvency, criminal activities, violation of terms, etc.

Before cancellation, a show-cause notice will be issued, and the travel agent will be afforded an opportunity to explain. Suspension may occur for a specified period pending cancellation consideration and a cancelled registration would debar the travel agent from the profession for a prescribed period.

The spokesperson said that individuals involved in human smuggling or forging documents may face imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine ranging from ₹2-5 lakhs. Violating the provisions of the proposed Act or using prohibited devices may result in imprisonment up to seven years and a fine of 2-5 lakh rupees.