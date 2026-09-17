Haryana expects a production of 52,761 tonnes from six kharif pulses and oilseeds for 2026-27, said state chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday. He said that moong purchases will begin at 38 mandis from October 1.

Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Vijayendra Kumar said that moong will be procured from October 1 to November 15 at 38 mandis. (HT Photo)

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The chief secretary, who reviewed the procurement plans on Wednesday assessing estimated production, minimum support prices, procurement schedules, mandi arrangements, storage, and agency preparations, said the six crops covered are moong, arhar, urd, til, groundnut and soybean.

Moong dominates the projected production at 34,326 tonnes, followed by groundnut at 16,456 tonnes. Til production has been estimated at 1,222 tonnes, arhar at 567 tonnes, urd at 164 tonnes and soybean at 26 tonnes, he said.

An official spokesperson said that acreage data indicated significant changes among crops. While groundnut acreage increased to 20,570 acres from 11,750 last year, the til acreage nearly doubled to 4,074 acres from 2,124 and moong acreage declined to 85,815 acres from 147,650, the spokesperson said.

Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Vijayendra Kumar said that moong will be procured from October 1 to November 15 at 38 mandis. Soybean procurement is scheduled for October 15 to November 30 at seven mandis. Groundnut will be purchased at seven mandis from November 1 to December 31.

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{{^usCountry}} Procurement of arhar, urd, and til will begin on December 1. The state has designated 22 mandis for arhar, 10 for urd, and 27 for til. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Procurement of arhar, urd, and til will begin on December 1. The state has designated 22 mandis for arhar, 10 for urd, and 27 for til. {{/usCountry}}

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The MSP has been fixed at ₹8,780 per quintal for moong, ₹8,450 for arhar, ₹8,200 for urd, ₹10,346 for til, ₹7,517 for groundnut and ₹5,708 for soybean. Instructions will be issued to HAFED, HSWC, NAFED, and NCCF regarding timely procurement, storage, and gunny bag availability.