Haryana to deploy AI-powered drones to track illegal constructions, mining

The Haryana government on Monday said that drone technology will be institutionalised as a core governance tool by deploying AI-powered surveillance and high-resolution geospatial mapping to detect illegal constructions, monitor mining, map civic infrastructure, assess legacy waste sites and track pollution across the state.

The Haryana government on Monday said that drone technology will be institutionalised as a core governance tool by deploying AI-powered surveillance and high-resolution geospatial mapping to detect illegal constructions, monitor mining, map civic infrastructure, assess legacy waste sites and track pollution across the state. (AFP File/ Representational image)

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During the meeting of the board of directors of drone imaging and information services of Haryana (DRIISHYA) here, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi assessed progress of technology initiatives and instructed officials to accelerate implementation in order to promote regulatory enforcement and public service delivery.

The chief secretary stated that integrating drone and geospatial technologies into governance will improve transparency, strengthen regulatory oversight, and enable data-driven decision-making. He directed all departments to complete ongoing projects on schedule so that drone-generated intelligence becomes a core part of Haryana’s urban management, environmental monitoring, and public administration.

An official spokesperson said that the AI-powered change detection application is designed to automatically identify unauthorised constructions and encroachments using high-resolution drone imagery. Nearly 800 sq km have been mapped across Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, and Yamunanagar, creating one of the state’s largest urban geospatial databases for planning, monitoring, and enforcement.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting also reviewed drone-based volumetric assessments of legacy waste sites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also reviewed drone-based volumetric assessments of legacy waste sites. {{/usCountry}}

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The spokesperson said surveys, thermal imaging and videography of major drains are also being undertaken. The initiative aims to identify illegal discharge points, monitor pollution hotspots and support enforcement against environmental violations. Surveys of several major drains have already been completed, while work on the remaining stretches is in progress.

He said all projects use advanced technologies, including differential global positioning system (DGPS), the survey of India’s continuously operating reference station (CORS) network, high-resolution RGB drones, and specialised geospatial processing software. These tools enable centimetre-level positional accuracy for government applications, the spokesperson said.