Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed officials to organise revenue lok adalats on the lines of national lok adalats for speedy resolution of land-related disputes.

The revenue officials informed that in coordination with the agriculture department, 100% digitisation and geo-tagging of land records is being carried out across the state. (HT Photo for representation)

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Saini was reviewing the five-year implementation roadmap and action plan prepared by the revenue and disaster management department under Viksit Bharat-2047. During the meeting, Saini directed deputy commissioners (DCs), sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) and tehsildars to ensure time-bound settlement of disputes through mutual agreement between the concerned parties.

Saini directed that people should be informed and made aware about these lok adalats through patwaris in all districts and DCs, SDMs and tehsildars should be assigned targets for resolving land disputes.

The CM said that new online services should be introduced in the revenue department by moving beyond traditional methods so that all government services can be delivered to citizens in a transparent and simplified manner. He directed that laptops and tablets should be procured for all newly-appointed patwaris with high-speed internet services.

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{{^usCountry}} When Saini sought information regarding paperless registration work in the state, officials informed him that around 4 lakh registrations have been completed under the initiative so far. They further informed that no registration application older than 15 days is pending in any tehsil of the state. Officials also informed that, from the security perspective, an updated data centre is being established in the state through HARTRON for storage of revenue department data, for which tenders have already been floated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Saini sought information regarding paperless registration work in the state, officials informed him that around 4 lakh registrations have been completed under the initiative so far. They further informed that no registration application older than 15 days is pending in any tehsil of the state. Officials also informed that, from the security perspective, an updated data centre is being established in the state through HARTRON for storage of revenue department data, for which tenders have already been floated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The revenue officials informed that in coordination with the agriculture department, 100% digitisation and geo-tagging of land records is being carried out across the state. Saini was also informed that there is a proposal to create a separate department for disaster, fire and emergency services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The revenue officials informed that in coordination with the agriculture department, 100% digitisation and geo-tagging of land records is being carried out across the state. Saini was also informed that there is a proposal to create a separate department for disaster, fire and emergency services. {{/usCountry}}

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The director general of fire services, Shekhar Vidyarthi, stated that AI-based integrated command and control centres will be established in all districts of the state and that possibilities of using robots in firefighting operations are also being explored.

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