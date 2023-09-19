Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana to introduce cashless services in all district hospitals

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 19, 2023 09:42 PM IST

An official spokesperson said that Haryana government has directed all civil surgeons and principal medical officers to ensure that service providers extend these crucial medical services to state government employees in a cashless manner across the state.

The Haryana government on Tuesday said a decision has been taken to introduce cashless services in all the district hospitals, which are already being provided across the state through a public-private partnership (PPP) initiative.

These services include medical procedures such as CT scans, MRIs, dialysis and Cath Lab facilities.

This decision will provide substantial advantages to state employees, eliminating the financial burden associated with these medical procedures and promoting easier access to essential healthcare services, the spokesperson said.

