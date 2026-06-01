Haryana to launch ‘Make in Haryana’ industrial policy in Gurugram today

The Haryana government will launch its flagship “Make in Haryana” industrial policy, along with nine new sectoral policies, at an “Industry and Investment” programme scheduled to be held in Gurugram on Monday. The programme in Gurugram will also witness the exchange of MoUs with leading companies across sectors, reflecting strong investor confidence in Haryana’s industrial growth story and future vision. (HT Photo for representation)

According to an official spokesperson, the programme will be attended by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, minister for industries and commerce Rao Narbir Singh, senior state government officials, industry leaders, investors, MSMEs, foreign delegations, and stakeholders from various sectors.

In its last meeting, the Haryana cabinet approved the “Make in Haryana Industrial Policy-2026”, aimed at boosting the manufacturing sector, digital infrastructure, emerging technologies, green industry, and agro-based economic development in the state.

The industrial policy sets an ambitious target of attracting ₹5 lakh crore in fresh investments and creating 10 lakh new jobs over the next five years.

The programme in Gurugram will also witness the exchange of MoUs with leading companies across sectors, reflecting strong investor confidence in Haryana’s industrial growth story and future vision.

Senior officials said that the new policy ecosystem reflects Haryana government’s commitment towards faster governance, stronger industry partnership, robust industrial ecosystems, and globally competitive growth.

A government spokesperson said the new policy framework has been designed to further strengthen Haryana’s position as one of India’s leading manufacturing and investment destinations. “The policies focus on promoting industrial growth, strengthening sector-specific industrial ecosystems, supporting MSMEs, generating employment opportunities, improving ease of doing business and accelerating future-ready industrial development,” the spokesperson said.

“The event will also feature a few new and significant announcements aimed at strengthening industrial development and investor facilitation in the state,” the spokesperson added.