Replace government vehicles older than 15 years: Haryana chief secretary

Replace government vehicles older than 15 years: Haryana chief secretary

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 20, 2023 11:45 PM IST

The finance additional chief secretary has been requested to allocate necessary funds for the replacement of these vehicles

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal issued directions to scrap all government-owned vehicles which are older than 15 years on April 1, 2023.

The scrapping process will be facilitated through registered vehicle scrapping facilities. The finance additional chief secretary has been requested to allocate necessary funds for the replacement of these vehicles.

The chief secretary said it was imperative to retire old vehicles and encourage the adoption of newer and more environment-friendly alternatives. Scrapping vehicles that have reached their 15-year lifespan will not only improve the overall condition of the government fleet but also contribute to the reduction of pollution and maintenance costs, while ensuring better safety standards for both passengers and vehicles.

