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Haryana to teach history of Sikh gurus in Class 8

During the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur held in Haryana, the CM had announced that Sikh history, the teachings of the Gurus and their unparalleled sacrifices will be incorporated into school education, so that future generations are acquainted with this rich legacy

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 04:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Fulfilling a promise made to the Sikh community of Haryana, the chief minister Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government has included the history of the Sikh Gurus and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in the Class 8 history curriculum of schools in the state.

Saini said that from Guru Nanak to Guru Gobind Singh, all Sikh Gurus propagated the values of humanity, equality, selfless service, compassion, brotherhood and social justice. (HT File)
Saini said that from Guru Nanak to Guru Gobind Singh, all Sikh Gurus propagated the values of humanity, equality, selfless service, compassion, brotherhood and social justice. (HT File)

“The school students will now learn about the sacrifices, martyrdom, ideals and enduring legacy of the Sikh Gurus as well as Baba Banda Singh Bahadur,” the state government said in a statement on Thursday.

During the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur held in Haryana, the CM had announced that Sikh history, the teachings of the Gurus and their unparalleled sacrifices will be incorporated into school education, so that future generations are acquainted with this rich legacy.

Saini said that from Guru Nanak to Guru Gobind Singh, all Sikh Gurus propagated the values of humanity, equality, selfless service, compassion, brotherhood and social justice. “They inspired society to rise above divisions of caste, religion, class and work for the welfare of humanity. The lives of the Sikh Gurus and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur are not merely the heritage of a particular community but a source of inspiration for the entire nation,” Saini said.

“Through these lessons, students will develop a stronger sense of patriotism, service, social harmony, moral values and responsible citizenship,” he said, adding that the Haryana government views education not merely as a means of acquiring knowledge but as a powerful instrument for character building.

 
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