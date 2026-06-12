Haryana to teach history of Sikh gurus in Class 8

Fulfilling a promise made to the Sikh community of Haryana, the chief minister Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government has included the history of the Sikh Gurus and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in the Class 8 history curriculum of schools in the state.

Saini said that from Guru Nanak to Guru Gobind Singh, all Sikh Gurus propagated the values of humanity, equality, selfless service, compassion, brotherhood and social justice. (HT File)

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“The school students will now learn about the sacrifices, martyrdom, ideals and enduring legacy of the Sikh Gurus as well as Baba Banda Singh Bahadur,” the state government said in a statement on Thursday.

During the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur held in Haryana, the CM had announced that Sikh history, the teachings of the Gurus and their unparalleled sacrifices will be incorporated into school education, so that future generations are acquainted with this rich legacy.

Saini said that from Guru Nanak to Guru Gobind Singh, all Sikh Gurus propagated the values of humanity, equality, selfless service, compassion, brotherhood and social justice. “They inspired society to rise above divisions of caste, religion, class and work for the welfare of humanity. The lives of the Sikh Gurus and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur are not merely the heritage of a particular community but a source of inspiration for the entire nation,” Saini said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said that inspired by Guru Gobind Singh, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur waged a struggle against injustice, oppression and exploitation and played a pioneering role in securing dignity and rights for the weaker and marginalised sections of society. His life stands as a unique example of courage, leadership, patriotism and commitment to public welfare, and continues to inspire young people to walk the path of truth and justice,” Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said that inspired by Guru Gobind Singh, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur waged a struggle against injustice, oppression and exploitation and played a pioneering role in securing dignity and rights for the weaker and marginalised sections of society. His life stands as a unique example of courage, leadership, patriotism and commitment to public welfare, and continues to inspire young people to walk the path of truth and justice,” Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Through these lessons, students will develop a stronger sense of patriotism, service, social harmony, moral values and responsible citizenship,” he said, adding that the Haryana government views education not merely as a means of acquiring knowledge but as a powerful instrument for character building.