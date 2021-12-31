Haryana told to check pollution in river Yamuna

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed Haryana to take immediate steps to stop untreated industrial and domestic effluent being discharged into river Yamuna.

The directions were issued under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. As per the letter (HT has a copy of which) the CPCB chairman has directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to ensure 100% treatment of sewage and industrial effluents by providing adequate infrastructure in a time-bound manner in compliance with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and submit the compliance report.

The state was also told to enhance monitoring frequency of drains, river Yamuna, industries, sewage treatment plants (STPs), common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), and strict enforcement of discharge norms should be initiated against the violators under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The state was also directed to carry out random inspections of polluting industries in the catchment area of river Yamuna and identify violating industries to impose environmental compensation.

“The criminal proceedings also be initiated against such violators with an effective surveillance and directions should be issued to all district magistrates to prevent unauthorised disposal of septic tank waste in drains and river Yamuna,” reads the letter.

It emphasised that all authorities of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh should coordinate with each other to resolve the spike in ammoniacal nitrogen and phosphate surfactants in Yamuna.

The untreated effluent being discharged into Yamuna from Karnal’s Indri block is a major source of pollution in the river water. As per reports, around 70 million litre untreated effluent is coming from the industrial city of Yamunanagar and mixes in Yamuna near Nabipur village via Dhanaura escape canal.

Even as the issue was highlighted in almost all monthly meetings of the River Rejuvenation Committee, as of now, there is nothing visible on ground to check the flow of toxic water into the river.

The status report of the implementation of river action plans submitted in the monthly meeting on November 2, highlighted that the sewage generation in the industrial cities is much higher than the quantum of sewage reaching up to STPs, “as in Yamunanagar 29.30 MLD sewage was generated but the actual discharge reaching the STPs was 43.70 MLD. And in Panipat, the actual discharge reaching to the STPs was 42MLD against the 81.80 MLD sewage generated”.

“Also, of total 59 STPs in the Yamuna catchment, only six STPs have been upgraded and rest do not meet the prescribed standards. Only 21 STPs are complying even though the deadlines for most STPs have already expired,” reads the report.

HSPCB member secretary S Narayanan said, “We have issued strict directions to all departments and officials concerned for compliance.”

He said almost all the points (focused in the letter) are included in the river action plans that are being implemented and getting reviewed at the state-level. He said the action taken report will soon be submitted to the CPCB.

