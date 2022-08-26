Haryana transfers: 10 DCs among 54 IAS officers shifted

In a major administrative shake-up, the Haryana government on Friday shuffled 54 IAS officers, including deputy commissioners (DCs) of 10 districts.

The heads of three top of the line departments - town and country planning, excise and taxation, and mines and geology were also shifted.

As per the orders issued by the chief secretary’s office, Ambala DC Vikram was posted as Faridabad DC relieving Yash Pal, who was posted as Rohtak DC.

Hisar DC, Priyanka Soni was posted as Ambala DC while Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Palwal, Uttam Singh was posted as Hisar DC.

Yamunanagar DC Parth Gupta was posted as Sirsa DC replacing Ajay Tomer, who was posted as Karnal municipal commissioner.

Hisar municipal commissioner Rahul Hooda was posted as Yamunanagar DC.

Sonepat ADC Shantanu Sharma was posted as Kurukshetra DC replacing Mukul Kumar, while HSVP Administrator, Panchkula, Jagdish Sharma was posted as Fatehabad DC.

Additional Director (Admn), PGIMS, Rohtak, Preeti was posted as Charkhi Dadri DC while Karnal municipal commissioner, Naresh Kumar was posted as Bhiwani DC. Manesar municipal commissioner Munish Sharma was posted as Palwal DC.

Managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) and Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), TL Satyaprakash was posted as Director General, Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates replacing KM Pandurang.

Satyaprakash will continue to hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana (DRISHYA).

Secretary, Personnel and Vigilance, Ashok Kumar Meena was posted as Excise and Taxation Commissioner replacing Shekhar Vidyarthi who was posted as Director General, Industries and Commerce and MSME.

Special secretary, Finance, Pankaj was posted as special secretary, personnel and vigilance replacing Meena.

Kurukshetra DC Mukul Kumar was posted as Director Mines and Geology replacing DK Behera. Kumar will also hold the charge of Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Director General, Hospitality, Vikas Yadav was posted as Faridabad divisional Commissioner, Director General, Skill Development, RC Bidhan was posted as Gurgaon divisional Commissioner and Chief Executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board, Jagdeep Singh was posted as Rohtak divisional commissioner.

Managing director (MD), Sugarfed, Sujan Singh was posted as Chief Administrator, HSAMB while Rohtak DC, Manoj Kumar-1 replaced him as Sugarfed MD. MD, HPGCL, Mohammad Shayin was given the additional charge of HVPN.

Panipat Municipal Commissioner, Yashendra Singh was posted as Director, Skill Development, Industrial training and Employment.

Rohtak Municipal Commissioner, NS Banger was posted as Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak.

Fatehabad DC, Pardeep Kumar was posted as Director, Environment and member secretary, Haryana State Pollution Control Board replacing IFS officer, S. Narayanan.

Faridabad divisional commissioner Sanjay Joon was posted as Director General, Development and Panchayats.

Director, Higher and Technical education, Rajiv Ratan was given the additional charge of director, Science and Technology. Bhiwani DC, RS Dhillon was posted as director, social justice and empowerment.