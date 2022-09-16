Haryana: Two arrested for GST fraud of around 75 crore

Haryana Police have arrested two persons from Hansi for evading goods and servicing tax (GST) worth about ₹75 crore. Both the accused were involved in creating fake firms and invoices and have been sent to police custody, a police spokesperson said on Friday.

Those arrested are Shubham, a resident of Shakur Basti in Delhi, and Deepanshu, alias Monty, of Mundka, also in Delhi.

The police have also recovered PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, ATM cards, two laptops, mobile phones, a note-counting machine, blank cheques, and a hard disk from the possession of the accused, the spokesperson said.

Primary probe reveals that both were involved in creating fake firms and generating forged invoices without actual supply of goods. The duo used to evade GST by taking Aadhaar cards, PAN cards of innocent people, the spokesperson said.

They had created at least 35 fake firms and the value involved in fake invoices issued by them is nearly ₹75 crore, he added.

A case has been registered and a thorough probe to ascertain the involvement of others is underway, the police said in a release.