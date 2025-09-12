Haryana: Two held for attacking sub-inspector in Karnal

A day after a sub-inspector rank cop with the anti-narcotics cell was allegedly attacked by a group of persons, the Karnal police on Thursday said that they have arrested two men for the crime. Police teams at the crime spot in Karnal on Wednesday night . (HT Photo)

They were identified as Mukesh Nath and Randhir Nath, both brothers and residents of Taraori town of the district, a spokesperson said, adding that they will be presented before a court on Friday.

DSP crime Rajiv Kumar said that on Wednesday, a team led by sub-inspector Rohtash Malik with the anti-narcotics cell went to the town on a raid at Mukesh’s place in connection with an NDPS case.

“They also had an accused in their custody on whose disclosure the raid was conducted. However, as soon as they reached, the group attacked Malik with weapons and he received serious injuries on the head. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment and heavy police force was sent to the crime spot in view of the law and order situation,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 109, 151, 221, 121 and 132 of the BNS at Taraori police station and two men were arrested, while hunt was on to arrest the rest of the others.