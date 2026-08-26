Haryana: Two held for demanding 1-cr extortion from Jind doctor

Jind police have arrested two persons on Tuesday for allegedly demanding ₹1 crore as extortion from a doctor at a private hospital in Jind city through WhatsApp messages.
According to the police, the accused identified as Sachin Kumar from Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh and Saurabh Singh from Hansi , had become friends on Instagram only a week earlier. Both the accused never met face-to-face and carried out their conversation and planning for the conspiracy through Instagram.
According to the police, the youths, driven by a desire to get rich overnight, planned the ransom plan shortly after connecting online. They sent a message to the WhatsApp number of the hospital owner’s assistant, demanding ₹1 crore as extortion and threatening serious consequences if the amount was not paid.
Sachin, already has a case registered against him under the Arms Act and was taken into custody in Uttar Pradesh. Saurabh from Hansi district of Haryana was preparing for BSc Nursing. Following a complaint from the hospital management, the crime investigation agency- 1 (CIA-1) team used surveillance techniques to trace the locations of the accused and arrested them.
A case has been registered against them under Sections 308(5) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).