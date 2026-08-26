Haryana: Two held for demanding 1-cr extortion from Jind doctor

Jind police have arrested two persons on Tuesday for allegedly demanding ₹1 crore as extortion from a doctor at a private hospital in Jind city through WhatsApp messages.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 308(5) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

According to the police, the accused identified as Sachin Kumar from Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh and Saurabh Singh from Hansi , had become friends on Instagram only a week earlier. Both the accused never met face-to-face and carried out their conversation and planning for the conspiracy through Instagram.

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According to the police, the youths, driven by a desire to get rich overnight, planned the ransom plan shortly after connecting online. They sent a message to the WhatsApp number of the hospital owner’s assistant, demanding ₹1 crore as extortion and threatening serious consequences if the amount was not paid.

Sachin, already has a case registered against him under the Arms Act and was taken into custody in Uttar Pradesh. Saurabh from Hansi district of Haryana was preparing for BSc Nursing. Following a complaint from the hospital management, the crime investigation agency- 1 (CIA-1) team used surveillance techniques to trace the locations of the accused and arrested them.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 308(5) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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