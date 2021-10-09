Haryana VB recommends departmental action against officers

The state vigilance bureau of Haryana on Friday said it has recommended departmental action against one gazetted officer and four non-gazetted officers.

The VB has registered five new investigations in August on directions of the state government and completed four investigations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official spokesperson said after inquiry, the bureau has recommended to the state government to initiate action against a gazetted officer.

In August, the bureau had also sent report of two special checking/technical investigations to the government, recommending to recover ₹16,242 from the contractor concerned.

The spokesperson said in the recent past, the bureau had nabbed seven employees and their associates red-handed while accepting bribes ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹40,000.

For instance, peon Ram Pal posted in the office of drug controller in Hisar was caught receiving a bribe of ₹40,000, while Manoj Kumar (head constable) posted in Karnal was nabbed while receiving ₹20,000 bribe.

The spokesperson said Hansraj, watchman of the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare department in Panipat was caught taking ₹19,000 bribe; Narendra Sharma, supervisor working on contract basis in oxygen plant at Ambala civil hospital, was caught taking a bribe of ₹10,000; Lajwanti, estate manager of housing board at Sector 23 Faridabad and Rahul Ahlawat, junior engineer in development and panchayat department in Sonepat, were caught taking bribe of ₹20,000 each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}