Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana VB recommends departmental action against officers
chandigarh news

Haryana VB recommends departmental action against officers

The state vigilance bureau of Haryana on Friday said it has recommended departmental action against one gazetted officer and four non-gazetted officers
The spokesperson said in the recent past, the bureau had nabbed seven employees and their associates red-handed while accepting bribes ranging from 5,000 to 40,000. (Getty Images)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 01:19 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The state vigilance bureau of Haryana on Friday said it has recommended departmental action against one gazetted officer and four non-gazetted officers.

The VB has registered five new investigations in August on directions of the state government and completed four investigations.

An official spokesperson said after inquiry, the bureau has recommended to the state government to initiate action against a gazetted officer.

In August, the bureau had also sent report of two special checking/technical investigations to the government, recommending to recover 16,242 from the contractor concerned.

The spokesperson said in the recent past, the bureau had nabbed seven employees and their associates red-handed while accepting bribes ranging from 5,000 to 40,000.

For instance, peon Ram Pal posted in the office of drug controller in Hisar was caught receiving a bribe of 40,000, while Manoj Kumar (head constable) posted in Karnal was nabbed while receiving 20,000 bribe.

The spokesperson said Hansraj, watchman of the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare department in Panipat was caught taking 19,000 bribe; Narendra Sharma, supervisor working on contract basis in oxygen plant at Ambala civil hospital, was caught taking a bribe of 10,000; Lajwanti, estate manager of housing board at Sector 23 Faridabad and Rahul Ahlawat, junior engineer in development and panchayat department in Sonepat, were caught taking bribe of 20,000 each.

