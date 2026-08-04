Haryana: Vigilance books 5 horticulture officials for ‘embezzlement’

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered an FIR against five officials of the horticulture department for alleged irregularities and embezzlement of funds since 2007, causing financial loss to the government in the implementation of various schemes.

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered an FIR against five officials of the horticulture department for alleged irregularities and embezzlement of funds since 2007, causing financial loss to the government in the implementation of various schemes. (Representational image)

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The case was registered against a former District Horticulture Officer (DHO), three Horticulture Development Officers (HDOs) and an accountant, under sections 120-B, 409, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC at ACB, Ambala on July 29.

The action was taken on a complaint filed in 2013, highlighting irregularities in the implementation of various schemes in the department, after which an initial inquiry was conducted by a DSP-rank officer and then a case was registered.

In the FIR, a copy of which is with HT, it was alleged that the department officials bought plants and fertilizers at a higher price in violation of the norms, but during inspections, the crops were not found on the ground.

It was also claimed that the financial assistance were given for growing or setting up of mango/guava orchards, mushroom units, organic farming, vermicompost units, drip-irrigation and others in Naraingarh, Panjokhara, Barara and other areas, but there was no such benefit given in reality.

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{{^usCountry}} “In a case from 2007-08, the names of several members of the family were manipulated, thus obtaining additional illegal subsidies worth ₹1.35 lakh,” the FIR mentions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In a case from 2007-08, the names of several members of the family were manipulated, thus obtaining additional illegal subsidies worth ₹1.35 lakh,” the FIR mentions. {{/usCountry}}

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