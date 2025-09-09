Haryana: Vij tells officials to drain water from Ambala Cantt industrial area amid protests

A day after industrialists met Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij over slow water drainage in the Ambala Cantonment Industrial Area, the minister on Monday chaired a meeting following protests by locals that obstructed the installation of drainage pipes. Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij at the Ambala Cantonment industrial area to inspect the drainage work. (HT)

Vij said the drainage work had started at full pace, but a group of residents objected and blocked a section of the Ambala-Saha road (NH-444A) late on Sunday, fearing that pipes might waterlog their streets again, which had recently been cleared after being inundated by the Tangri river.

During the protest, some pipes were broken and other materials damaged, forcing officials to halt the work temporarily.

On Monday, Vij issued a circular and convened a meeting with heads of various departments, deputy commissioner Ajay Tomar, and superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat. The officials were asked to report on areas affected by waterlogging and the measures taken for drainage.

Vij instructed that water should be drained efficiently while ensuring it does not flow into residential colonies. He also devised a detailed plan for the industrial area, assigning responsibilities to different departments on the spot.

Following the meeting, Vij personally visited the Industrial Area to inspect the drainage work.

Officials said pipes will now be installed underground to avoid future objections, and a survey team has been set up to develop a long-term plan to prevent waterlogging in the area.