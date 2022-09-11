Haryana women commission chief threatening cop with departmental inquiry caught on camera

: A heated exchange of words took place between the chairperson of the Haryana Women’s Commission and a woman police official over a case of marital dispute, with the panel head expressing her dissatisfaction over the probe into the matter and asking the cop to “get out”.

The incident was captured in a video which went viral on social media when the chairperson of the women commission Renu Bhatia reached Kaithal for a meeting.

In the video, which was reportedly recorded by a media person, Bhatia was seeking details of a case related to a marital dispute but she was not happy with the investigation officer and she could be heard saying to assistant sub inspector (ASI) Veena Rani, “get out, I don’t want to hear anything from you as you did not get the man examined even once, while the girl was examined thrice. You could’ve slapped him?”

“Bhar nikal, bilkul bahar nikal,” the visibly angry women commission chairperson was seen saying to the cop.

However, ASI Rani could be seen trying to put her points and later she said, “we don’t come here to get insulted.”

This angered the chairperson who responded saying, “so you come here to get the girl insulted?”

Finally, the woman cop was taken out from the meeting room by another female police official.

Later, Bhatia told the media that there was a case involving a couple as the woman had accused her husband of misbehaviour several times in her complaints to the members of the commission and the police. The woman also alleged that her husband wanted to leave her citing her poor health.

“Medical tests were ordered for both of them, but the woman was tested thrice and the man refused to get tested. The investigating officer also failed to get it done,” Bhatia said, adding that a departmental inquiry will be initiated against her.

However, Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed, said a departmental inquiry was already going on against the woman police official with regard to the case and his office did not receive any fresh recommendation for the same.

He said that the action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation and the probe in the case of marital dispute has already been handed over to another officer.