Haryana zila parishad elections on Oct 30, panchayat polls on Nov 2

The Haryana State Election Commission on Friday announced the poll schedule for all three tiers of panchayati raj institutions in 10 districts of Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar. The zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections will be held on October 30, while the panchayat poll will be conducted on November 2.

State election commissioner Dhanpat Singh said in Panchkula that the poll schedule for the remaining 12 districts would be announced later. With this, the model code of conduct has come into force in the 10 districts going to the polls in the first phase.

“No official connected with election work shall be transferred from his/her present place of posting till the completion of poll process,” Dhanpat Singh said.

Filing of nomination papers for the first phase will be from October 14 to 19.

Polling will be conducted from 7am to 6pm.

Haryana has 22 zila parishads, comprising 411 members. The members will in turn elect the 22 zila parishad chiefs. The state has 143 panchayat samitis, comprising 3,081 members, who will further elect their respective president.

The state has 6,220 gram panchayats, where more than 61,000 panches will be elected and 6,220 sarpanches will be chosen directly by villagers.

The counting of voters of sarpanches and panches will be done immediately after polling gets over on November 2. The outcome of the zila parishad and panchayat samiti will be declared later, he said.

