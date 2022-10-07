Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana zila parishad elections on Oct 30, panchayat polls on Nov 2

Haryana zila parishad elections on Oct 30, panchayat polls on Nov 2

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 03:21 PM IST

The Haryana State Election Commission on Friday announced the poll schedule for all three tiers of panchayati raj institutions in 10 districts of Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar

State election commissioner Dhanpat Singh announcing the Haryana zila parishad and panchayat election schedule in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)
State election commissioner Dhanpat Singh announcing the Haryana zila parishad and panchayat election schedule in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)
ByPawan Sharma

The Haryana State Election Commission on Friday announced the poll schedule for all three tiers of panchayati raj institutions in 10 districts of Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar. The zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections will be held on October 30, while the panchayat poll will be conducted on November 2.

Also read: Sukhbir leads Khalsa March to oppose Haryana gurdwara committee

State election commissioner Dhanpat Singh said in Panchkula that the poll schedule for the remaining 12 districts would be announced later. With this, the model code of conduct has come into force in the 10 districts going to the polls in the first phase.

“No official connected with election work shall be transferred from his/her present place of posting till the completion of poll process,” Dhanpat Singh said.

Filing of nomination papers for the first phase will be from October 14 to 19.

Polling will be conducted from 7am to 6pm.

Haryana has 22 zila parishads, comprising 411 members. The members will in turn elect the 22 zila parishad chiefs. The state has 143 panchayat samitis, comprising 3,081 members, who will further elect their respective president.

The state has 6,220 gram panchayats, where more than 61,000 panches will be elected and 6,220 sarpanches will be chosen directly by villagers.

The counting of voters of sarpanches and panches will be done immediately after polling gets over on November 2. The outcome of the zila parishad and panchayat samiti will be declared later, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Sharma

    Pawan Sharma, based in Chandigarh, is Punjab’s Chief-of-Bureau, Hindustan Times. In the past 16 years, stints in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh including, he has done high-impact stories on Tibetan affairs, judiciary, politics and corruption in governments.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out