Haryana’s AAP unit slams Wangchuk’s shifting to hospital

The Haryana unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday slammed the Union government over the alleged forcible removal of environmentalist and social activist Sonam Wangchuk from his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, calling the incident a “black day for democracy”.

The AAP leader also demanded the immediate dismissal of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (HT File)

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Addressing party programmes in Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat, Haryana AAP president Dr Sushil Gupta accused the government of suppressing the voice of students protesting against examination paper leaks. He alleged that instead of engaging in dialogue with Wangchuk, who has been on a 21-day hunger strike demanding reforms in the education system and action against paper leaks, the government resorted to force.

Gupta alleged that police personnel in civil dress manhandled Wangchuk and his associates, including youth activist Abhijeet Deepke, before forcibly shifting Wangchuk to a hospital.

Demanding that Wangchuk’s treatment be conducted under judicial supervision, Gupta said the activist’s contribution to environmental conservation, scientific innovation and public service made his well-being a matter of national concern.

The AAP leader also demanded the immediate dismissal of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that repeated examination paper leaks had jeopardised the future of millions of students across the country.

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{{^usCountry}} Announcing the party’s support for the proposed Parliament march from Jantar Mantar on Monday, Gupta appealed to students and the public to participate in large numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Announcing the party’s support for the proposed Parliament march from Jantar Mantar on Monday, Gupta appealed to students and the public to participate in large numbers. {{/usCountry}}