Haryana’s bucket challenge against drugs picks up momentum

After a successful fortnight of its Nasha Mukt Jeevan Bucket Challenge that attracted more than 30 frontline influencers and garnered over 30 lakh views, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has kickstarted the Break The Cycle Bucket Challenge in another attempt to nudge addicts to take the first step towards recovery. Sarpanch Kaushalya Devi from a village in Rewari district taking the challenge to encourage addicts to discard a bucket of muddy water — a symbolic act of breaking free from addiction. Over the next two weeks, participants will pledge to commit to a drug-free life and call upon three others to do the same. (X)

The challenge, aimed at encouraging youngsters to take a stand against drug abuse, has got nearly 30 lakh views, generated over 7 lakh impressions and 1.5 lakh posts using #NashaMuktJeevan and #NayabJeevan, besides large number of videos created by influencers, celebrities, and even local leaders like nambardars.

Encouraged by the response, the bureau has launched the second phase, focusing on those who are struggling with addiction.

“Since its inception, the movement has exceeded expectations. With over 5 lakh likes, shares, and comments, we know that the engagement is real, and the message is spreading,” said OP Singh, the HSNCB chief, who is behind the innovative anti-drug drive.

“Nearly 30 lakh people have been exposed to its message, and thousands have actively participated. The success, however, lies in the meaningful conversations it has sparked in homes, schools, and communities,” he said.

Action after awareness

Building on the momentum of the first phase, the #BreakTheCycle Bucket Challenge now shifts the focus to individuals battling addiction. Over the next two weeks, addicts will be encouraged to discard a bucket of muddy water — a symbolic act of breaking free from addiction. They will be asked to take the pledge to commit to a drug-free life and call upon three others to do the same, ensuring the message continues to spread.

To ensure that this is more than just a symbolic act, support groups and community volunteers will be actively involved, providing access to counselling and rehabilitation resources. “The goal is to help individuals take ownership of their recovery while reinforcing society’s collective responsibility in aiding their journey,” said OP Singh.

On the campaign’s next phase, he said: “Addiction is a vicious cycle, but breaking free is possible with the right support and determination. This initiative is not just about awareness—it’s about action.”

With the #BreakTheCycle Bucket Challenge, HSNCB is not just asking addicts to quit drugs—it is providing them with a platform to take the first step toward a new life. By publicly committing to stay drug-free and encouraging others to do the same, they gain both personal strength and social support. “The fight against addiction is not just an individual battle, it is a collective responsibility. The challenge provides an opportunity for society to rally behind those who are struggling and offer them the support they need,” the police officer said, adding that addiction can be overcome with determination, support, and the right opportunities.

“The #BreakTheCycle Bucket Challenge is that opportunity. It’s time to break the cycle of addiction, commit to a drug-free life, and inspire others to do the same,” he said.

Winners back cause

The challenge’s premise of throwing away a bucket of muddy water as a symbol of rejecting drugs has resonated deeply across social media, sparking conversations about addiction and recovery.

The HSNCB said that it has got support from actors, singers, Olympics medal winner athletes, and activists. Personalities who amplified the message include actor Rajkumar Rao, boxer Vijender Singh, actor Yashpal Sharma, singer Masoom Sharma, rapper-duo MD&KD, wrestler Babita Phogat and Arjuna awardee wrestler Geetika Jakhad.

“Their participation encouraged thousands to step forward, proving that a simple act of commitment can lead to large-scale transformation,” said OP Singh, a 1992-batch Haryana-cadre IPS officer who holds the director general (DG) rank.

Among those inspired by the challenge is a 27-year-old from Rohtak, who struggled with drug addiction for years. Seeing people from across Haryana take the pledge gave him the courage to seek help.

The HSNCB chief said that rehabilitation centres across Haryana have reported an increase in enquiries from individuals seeking help, and experts believe that challenges like these not only spread awareness but also help break the stigma around addiction.

“Our approach is not just about visibility; it is about engagement. Through in-depth analysis of videos, visual storytelling, group discussions, and community dialogues, we are ensuring that the message does not just reach people but also resonates with them. This is a challenge that goes beyond slogans. It is about changing mindsets,” the police officer added.