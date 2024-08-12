Haryana’s business community living in fear: Bhupinder Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the business community in Haryana is living in fear due to daily ransom threats. Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a state-level ‘Vyapari Pratinidhi Sammelan’ in Panipat on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a state-level ‘Vyapari Pratinidhi Sammelan’ in Panipat, Hooda alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has re-established “inspector raj” (over regulation of factories and industrial units by government), which was previously abolished by the Congress. “This government has ruined the law-and-order situation. Traders have become easy prey for criminals. The business class is living in fear and getting ransom and death threats every day. This is why businessmen are migrating from Haryana, investment is decreasing and unemployment is skyrocketing,” he said.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan also spoke at the event, and said the BJP’s policies, including demonetisation and GST, have severely impacted traders. He said that Haryana’s contribution to the country’s GST collection is 7% but in return, it receives only 1%.

“Despite collecting thousands of crores in taxes, the BJP government has failed to provide security to traders. The law-and-order situation has collapsed to such an extent that criminals are running ransom rackets from jails. Common people, traders, and even cops and MLAs are being targeted,” he said.

Both leaders received a warm welcome from the traders’ representatives, who announced their full support to the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.